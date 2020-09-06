Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TRACEN Cape May holds CMC Change of Watch [Image 4 of 4]

    TRACEN Cape May holds CMC Change of Watch

    UNITED STATES

    06.09.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Richard Brahm 

    U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May

    CAPE MAY, N.J. - Master Chief Kody Fraughton, the new command master chief at Training Center Cape May, sits for a portrait, June 9, 2020.

    Date Taken: 06.09.2020
    Date Posted: 06.12.2020 17:24
    Location: US
