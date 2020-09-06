Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    1133rd Transportation Company rolls along [Image 4 of 6]

    1133rd Transportation Company rolls along

    MASON CITY, IA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christie Smith 

    Joint Forces Headquarters, Iowa National Guard

    Staff Sgt. Randy Hakes, of Charles City, Iowa, briefs Soldiers at the 1133rd Transportation Company in Mason City, Iowa. Hakes is the convoy commander for a mission to Guernsey, Wyoming, where the motor transport operators will haul humvees back to Iowa on their M915A5 line haul tractor trucks. The 1133rd Transportation Company routinely receives missions to deliver supplies — like water, ammunition or military equipment — to locations which are often hundreds of miles away. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Christie R. Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2020
    Date Posted: 06.12.2020 16:53
    Photo ID: 6239914
    VIRIN: 200609-Z-BW348-180
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: MASON CITY, IA, US 
    Hometown: CHARLES CITY, IA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1133rd Transportation Company rolls along [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Christie Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1133rd Transportation Company rolls along
    1133rd Transportation Company rolls along
    1133rd Transportation Company rolls along
    1133rd Transportation Company rolls along
    1133rd Transportation Company rolls along
    1133rd Transportation Company rolls along

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    1133rd Transportation Company rolls along

    TAGS

    Iowa National Guard
    transportation company
    National Guard
    Mason City
    M915A5
    line haul
    1133rd
    Hakes

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT