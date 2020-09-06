1133rd Transportation Company rolls along

Staff Sgt. Randy Hakes, of Charles City, Iowa, briefs Soldiers at the 1133rd Transportation Company in Mason City, Iowa. Hakes is the convoy commander for a mission to Guernsey, Wyoming, where the motor transport operators will haul humvees back to Iowa on their M915A5 line haul tractor trucks. The 1133rd Transportation Company routinely receives missions to deliver supplies — like water, ammunition or military equipment — to locations which are often hundreds of miles away. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Christie R. Smith)

Date Taken: 06.09.2020 Date Posted: 06.12.2020 Location: MASON CITY, IA, US Hometown: CHARLES CITY, IA, US