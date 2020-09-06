Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1133rd Transportation Company rolls along [Image 3 of 6]

    1133rd Transportation Company rolls along

    MASON CITY, IA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christie Smith 

    Joint Forces Headquarters, Iowa National Guard

    Spc. John Elliott, a fuel handler with the 1133rd Transportation Company, ground guides an M915A5 line haul tractor truck to the fuel point in the unit’s motor pool in Mason City, Iowa. In preparation for two cross-country missions, Soldiers worked to fuel trucks, complete preventative maintenance checks and stage their vehicles. The 1133rd Transportation Company routinely receives missions to deliver supplies — like water, ammunition or military equipment — to locations which are often hundreds of miles away. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Christie R. Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2020
    Date Posted: 06.12.2020 16:53
