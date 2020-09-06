1133rd Transportation Company rolls along

Pfc. Monica Sackett, a motor transport operator with the 1133rd Transportation Company, ground guides an M915A5 line haul tractor truck in the motor pool at the unit in Mason City, Iowa. In preparation for two cross-country missions, Soldiers worked to fuel trucks, complete preventative maintenance checks and stage their vehicles. The 1133rd Transportation Company routinely receives missions to deliver supplies — like water, ammunition or military equipment — to locations which are often hundreds of miles away. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Christie R. Smith)

