    136th Military Police Battalion conduct Civil Disturbance Operations Training [Image 8 of 9]

    136th Military Police Battalion conduct Civil Disturbance Operations Training

    CAMP SWIFT, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2020

    Photo by Capt. Leyda Ocasio-Kanzler 

    Texas Military Department

    Capt. Monica Bratton, the 136th Military Police 2IC and Battalion non-lethal weapon instructor and Sgt. Justin Canright verifies and explains proper riot control lines and shield line formations to Texas Guardsmen in support of the Civil Disturbance Operations at Camp Swift in Bastrop, Texas, June 05, 2020. Our Texas Guardsmen live, work and train in the communities across Texas These Citizen Soldiers are Airmen are your neighbors and they are deeply invested in keeping our friends and fellow Texans safe. (U.S. Army Photo by Capt. Leyda Ocasio-Kanzler)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2020
    Date Posted: 06.12.2020 13:53
    VIRIN: 200605-A-WF220-097
    Location: CAMP SWIFT, TX, US 
    DSCA
    Texas Guardsmen
    Texas Army National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Texas Soldiers
    Civil Unrest
    Texas Military Department

