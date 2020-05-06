136th Military Police Battalion conduct Civil Disturbance Operations Training

Capt. Monica Bratton, the 136th Military Police 2IC and Battalion non-lethal weapon instructor evaluates riot control lines and shield line formations to Texas Guardsmen in support of the Civil Disturbance Operations at Camp Swift in Bastrop, Texas, June 05, 2020. Our Texas Guardsmen live, work and train in the communities across Texas These Citizen Soldiers are Airmen are your neighbors and they are deeply invested in keeping our friends and fellow Texans safe. (U.S. Army Photo by Capt. Leyda Ocasio-Kanzler)

