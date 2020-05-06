Texas Guardsmen conduct range qualifications in support of the Civil Disturbance Operations at Camp Swift in Bastrop, Texas, June 05, 2020. Texas Military Department will be providing support to law enforcement agencies to deploy service members across major metropolitan areas to conduct civil unrest operations. (U.S. Army Photo by Capt. Leyda Ocasio-Kanzler)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2020 13:54
|Photo ID:
|6239527
|VIRIN:
|200605-A-WF220-629
|Resolution:
|4176x2580
|Size:
|6.72 MB
|Location:
|CAMP SWIFT, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 136th Military Police Battalion conduct Civil Disturbance Operations Training [Image 9 of 9], by CPT Leyda Ocasio-Kanzler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT