Commander, Submarine Forces Visits USS New Hampshire

Lt. Jason Romeo, the weapons officer assigned to the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS New Hampshire (SSN 778), briefs Vice Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander, Submarine Forces, on the loadout of weapons systems during a tour of the boat at Naval Station Norfolk in Norfolk, Va., June 11, 2020. Caudle’s tour focused on maintenance and readiness efforts; he praised the crew for being extremely knowledgeable and detailed-oriented with a strong warfighting culture. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alfred Coffield)

Date Taken: 06.11.2020 Date Posted: 06.12.2020 Location: NORFOLK, VA, US