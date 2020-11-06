Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander, Submarine Forces Visits USS New Hampshire [Image 1 of 7]

    Commander, Submarine Forces Visits USS New Hampshire

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alfred Coffield 

    Commander, Submarine Force Atlantic

    Electronics Technician 2nd Class Karl Timmerman, assigned to the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS New Hampshire (SSN 778) briefs Vice Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander, Submarine Forces, on the functionality of the navigation table during a tour of the boat at Naval Station Norfolk in Norfolk, Va., June 11, 2020. Caudle’s tour focused on maintenance and readiness efforts; he praised the crew for being extremely knowledgeable and detailed-oriented with a strong warfighting culture. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alfred Coffield)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2020
    Date Posted: 06.12.2020 11:51
    Photo ID: 6239327
    VIRIN: 200611-N-ON977-1057
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 10.05 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander, Submarine Forces Visits USS New Hampshire [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Alfred Coffield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Submarine Force
    Submarine
    USS New Hampshire
    COMSUBLANT

