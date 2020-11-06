Vice Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander, Submarine Forces, visits the crew aboard the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS New Hampshire (SSN 778) at Naval Station Norfolk in Norfolk, Va., June 11, 2020. Caudle’s tour of the boat focused on maintenance and readiness efforts; he praised the crew for being extremely knowledgeable and detailed-oriented with a strong warfighting culture. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alfred Coffield)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2020 11:51
|Photo ID:
|6239338
|VIRIN:
|200611-N-ON977-1025
|Resolution:
|7952x5304
|Size:
|28.97 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Commander, Submarine Forces Visits USS New Hampshire [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Alfred Coffield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT