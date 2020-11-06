119th Wing maintains historic unit aircraft

Staff Sgt. Anthony Walp, of the 119th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, prepares the surface of an F-102 Delta Dagger static aircraft for a fresh coat of paint at the North Dakota Air National Guard Base, Fargo, N.D., June 11, 2020. The North Dakota Air National Guard flew the F-102 from 1966-1969. The aircraft will be returned to its place on display among other unit static display aircraft in the Heritage Park area on base when the restoration is complete. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by David H. Lipp)

