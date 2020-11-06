Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    119th Wing maintains historic unit aircraft [Image 1 of 2]

    119th Wing maintains historic unit aircraft

    FARGO, ND, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2020

    Photo by Chief Master Sgt. David Lipp 

    119th Wing Public Affairs North Dakota Air National Guard

    Staff Sgt. Anthony Walp, of the 119th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, prepares the surface of an F-102 Delta Dagger static aircraft for a fresh coat of paint at the North Dakota Air National Guard Base, Fargo, N.D., June 11, 2020. The North Dakota Air National Guard flew the F-102 from 1966-1969. The aircraft will be returned to its place on display among other unit static display aircraft in the Heritage Park area on base when the restoration is complete. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by David H. Lipp)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 119th Wing maintains historic unit aircraft [Image 2 of 2], by CMSgt David Lipp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

