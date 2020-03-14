Open house provides 375th SFS spouses an inside look

Staff Sgt. Eve Caballero, 375th Security Force Squadron military working dog handler, demonstrates bite work with her dog, Janssen and Staff Sgt. Kye Grant, 375th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, March 14, 2020, at Scott Air Force Base, Ill. The demonstration gave attendees of the open house a chance to see the power and drive the K9s have.



(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristin Savage)

