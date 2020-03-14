Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Kristin Savage 

    375th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Ava Doyle films her uncle, Senior Airman Michael Wallace, 375th Security Forces Squadron armorer, during the SFS open house March 14, 2020 at Scott Air Force Base, Ill. The open house ended with a military working dog demonstration showcasing the K-9’s strength and ability.

    (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristin Savage)

    This work, Open house provides 375th SFS spouses an inside look [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Kristin Savage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Security Forces
    Scott Air Force Base
    375th Security Force Squadron

