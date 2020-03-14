Ava Doyle films her uncle, Senior Airman Michael Wallace, 375th Security Forces Squadron armorer, during the SFS open house March 14, 2020 at Scott Air Force Base, Ill. The open house ended with a military working dog demonstration showcasing the K-9’s strength and ability.
(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristin Savage)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2020 10:43
|Photo ID:
|6239247
|VIRIN:
|200314-F-HE813-1056
|Resolution:
|3641x3985
|Size:
|859.7 KB
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Open house provides 375th SFS spouses an inside look [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Kristin Savage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Open house provides 375th SFS spouses an inside look
LEAVE A COMMENT