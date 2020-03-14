Open house provides 375th SFS spouses an inside look

Members of the 375th Security Forces Squadron hosted an Open House prior to COVID-19 March 14, 2020, at Scott Air Force Base, Ill.



Volunteers from the squadron hosted the open house to show the defenders’ family members the importance of their mission and what they do while they’re at work.



“The idea of the open house actually came about a month after I took command,” said Lt. Col. Yon Dugger, 375th SFS commander. “I took my wife around to the different sections in the unit to meet everyone and get an idea of what each section does, It was such an incredible experience for her, we asked ourselves ‘how can we give more of our spouses that same experience’.”



This is the second year the open house took place. The event helped new defenders and their families feel welcome and familiarized them with the squadron.



“The Open House brought us together as a community and introduced the family members into it,” said Staff Sgt. Casey Calvert, 375th Security Forces Squadron electronic security system NCOIC. “When their spouse is gone for long periods of the day or the night, they know what they’re doing and it will make sense why we have to be away from home.”



SFS volunteers started the day by watching a few introductory videos then went to the combat arms building to see where they train with their weapons. Once the group returned to the squadron, they were shown the confinement area, how they use non-lethal weapons and an interactive weapons display. The tour ended with a military working dog demonstration displaying the talent and strength of the K-9s and their handlers.



“We had an armory gear display, where kids and family members can try on gear, we had our weapons safely cleared out and able to handled,” said Calvert. “We also did a confinement tour, some videos about the job and a Taser demonstration.”



The Open House allowed family members to experience what it’s like to work for the 375th SFS and why their defender is important to the Air Force.



“The goal is to increase the understanding of family members to what we do, increase pride and morale at home and at work,” said Dugger. “Hopefully, by giving this insight, it would help ease stress or tension long work days may have on our families.”

