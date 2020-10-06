200610-N-FD113-0017 SAN DIEGO (June 10, 2020) Capt. Errol Laumann delivers his final remarks as commanding officer of Information Warfare Training Command San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Michelle Diamond/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2020 07:34
|Photo ID:
|6239038
|VIRIN:
|200610-N-FD113-0017
|Resolution:
|1632x2449
|Size:
|492.83 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, IWTC San Diego Changes Command [Image 2 of 2], by Michele Diamond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
IWTC San Diego Changes Command
LEAVE A COMMENT