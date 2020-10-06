Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IWTC San Diego Changes Command [Image 2 of 2]

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2020

    Photo by Michele Diamond 

    Center for Information Warfare Training

    200610-N-FD113-0017 SAN DIEGO (June 10, 2020) Capt. Errol Laumann delivers his final remarks as commanding officer of Information Warfare Training Command San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Michelle Diamond/Released)

    This work, IWTC San Diego Changes Command [Image 2 of 2], by Michele Diamond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

