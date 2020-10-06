IWTC San Diego Changes Command

Photo By Glenn Sircy | 200610-N-XX139-0004 PENSACOLA, Fla. (June 10, 2020) Capt. Nick Andrews, commanding...... read more read more Photo By Glenn Sircy | 200610-N-XX139-0004 PENSACOLA, Fla. (June 10, 2020) Capt. Nick Andrews, commanding officer of the Center for Information Warfare Training, renders a salute virtually to Capt. Errol Laumann, the outgoing commanding officer of Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) San Diego, and Cmdr. Tim Raymie, the newest commanding officer of IWTC San Diego, during a change of command ceremony. Andrews was the presiding officer for the change of command. Navy Seaman Aaron Raymie (right), a Sailor student attending Cryptologic Technician (Networks) “A” School onboard Corry Station and son of Cmdr. Tim Raymie, had the opportunity to witness the ceremony as well. (U.S. Navy photo by Glenn Sircy/Released) see less | View Image Page

By Information Warfare Training Command San Diego



SAN DIEGO -- Cmdr. Tim L. Raymie relieved Capt. Errol M. Laumann as commanding officer of Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) San Diego during a change of command ceremony, June 10.



The guest speaker, Capt Edward Padinske, Navy Special Warfare Command’s N2, praised Laumann’s tenure as commanding officer.



"The name has changed many times. If you look at the command history, we're at name number six or so since the 1950s and four of those have really been in the last three or four years,” said Padinske. “But what really matters is the mission has not changed at all. We might get new business cards, we might get new slides and logos and new name plaques and new signs out on the highway, but the mission absolutely has continued and it has really grown over the last couple years. And Errol, under your leadership, it has been awesome to watch as both a customer, a repeat offending customer, and just a big fan of the place. The instructor cadre, the staff here that makes everything happen, from Arizona to Japan now.”



Capt. Nick Andrews, the Center for Information Warfare Training’s commanding officer, participated in the ceremony virtually as the presiding officer.



Laumann assumed command of IWTC San Diego, in June 2018. He oversaw the delivery of 66 distinct courses to approximately 9,450 fleet, joint, and international partner nations.



Laumann gave credit to his Sailors at IWTC San Diego.



“Thank you for your dedication to our mission, the Navy and the nation,” shared Laumann. “I can easily state that I have never worked with such a talented crew in my 21 years of service. I can only ask that you continue charge forward under Cmdr. Raymie’s leadership and ensure this unit’s reputation of being the best information warfighters in the Pacific Fleet endures.”



Laumann was promoted to the rank of Navy captain during his tenure, and his next assignment is with U.S. 4th Fleet.



Raymie, a native of Rock Island, Illinois, previously served as executive officer at Navy Expeditionary Intelligence Command, and most recently served with Carrier Strike Group 7 as the intelligence officer.



When speaking about his previous tour at IWTC San Diego, which was then called Fleet Intelligence Training Command Pacific or FITCPAC, Cmdr. Raymie stated, "FITCPAC was contained within this fence line–IWTC San Diego’s responsibilities now stretch from Arizona and span the Pacific. However, even with all this change, I have been extremely pleased to see one thing that has not changed…the professionalism of the staff and the continued focus on the fleet! I look forward to working with each and every one of you to continue the great progress that you have already accomplished.”



IWTC San Diego, as part of the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT), provides a continuum of training to Navy and joint service personnel that prepares them to conduct information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations.



With four schoolhouse commands, two detachments, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT trains over 20,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.



