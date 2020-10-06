Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IWTC San Diego Changes Command

    IWTC San Diego Changes Command

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2020

    Photo by Michele Diamond 

    Center for Information Warfare Training

    200610-N-FD113-0007 SAN DIEGO (June 10, 2020) (from left to right) Capt. Edward Padinske, Capt. Errol Laumann, and Cmdr. Tim Raymie stand at attention as Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) San Diego begins their change of command ceremony. Padinske was the guest speaker for Laumann, the outgoing commanding officer of IWTC San Diego, and Raymie is now the newest commanding officer of IWTC San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Michelle Diamond/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IWTC San Diego Changes Command [Image 2 of 2], by Michele Diamond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NETC
    Information Warfare
    CIWT
    IWTC San Diego

