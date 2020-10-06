IWTC San Diego Changes Command

200610-N-FD113-0007 SAN DIEGO (June 10, 2020) (from left to right) Capt. Edward Padinske, Capt. Errol Laumann, and Cmdr. Tim Raymie stand at attention as Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) San Diego begins their change of command ceremony. Padinske was the guest speaker for Laumann, the outgoing commanding officer of IWTC San Diego, and Raymie is now the newest commanding officer of IWTC San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Michelle Diamond/Released)

