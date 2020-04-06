Cal Guard supports Los Angeles during activation

U.S. Army Spc. Fadi Fam, with the 1st Squadron, 18th Cavalry Regiment, California Army National Guard, waves to a passing vehicle in front of the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, June 4, 2020. Nearly 4,500 National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from across the state were activated to help keep the peace as people protested the death of George Floyd. The mission of the National Guard is to provide trained and disciplined forces for domestic emergencies. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Javier Alvarez)

