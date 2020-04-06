Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cal Guard supports Los Angeles during activation [Image 4 of 7]

    Cal Guard supports Los Angeles during activation

    LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Javier Alvarez 

    California National Guard   

    U.S. Soldiers from the California Army National Guard's 1st Squadron, 18th Cavalry Regiment, are greeted by a passerby in Los Angeles, June 4, 2020. Nearly 4,500 National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from across the state were activated to help keep the peace as people protested the death of George Floyd. The mission of the National Guard is to provide trained and disciplined forces for domestic emergencies. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Javier Alvarez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2020
    VIRIN: 200604-Z-SK378-0068
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cal Guard supports Los Angeles during activation [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Javier Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

