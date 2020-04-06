Cal Guard supports Los Angeles during activation

A U.S. Soldier from the California Army National Guard's 1st Squadron, 18th Cavalry Regiment, gives a water bottle to a protester on Hollywood Blvd., in Los Angeles, June 4, 2020. Nearly 4,500 National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from across the state were activated to help keep the peace as people protested the death of George Floyd. The mission of the National Guard is to provide trained and disciplined forces for domestic emergencies. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Javier Alvarez)

