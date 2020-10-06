COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO (June 11, 2020) – Ship Repair Facility personnel flood the dry-dock to refloat Avenger-class mine countermeasure ship USS Warrior (MCM 10). Warrior, part of Mine Countermeasures Squadron 7, is forward deployed to the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response platform for contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mr. David A. Berlin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2020 Date Posted: 06.12.2020 00:05 Photo ID: 6238783 VIRIN: 200610-N-BU420-0002 Resolution: 5008x3340 Size: 10.51 MB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Warrior Departs Dry-dock [Image 3 of 3], by David Berlin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.