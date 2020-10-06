COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO (June 11, 2020) – Ship Repair Facility personnel flood the dry-dock to refloat Avenger-class mine countermeasure ship USS Warrior (MCM 10). Warrior, part of Mine Countermeasures Squadron 7, is forward deployed to the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response platform for contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mr. David A. Berlin)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2020 00:05
|Photo ID:
|6238783
|VIRIN:
|200610-N-BU420-0002
|Resolution:
|5008x3340
|Size:
|10.51 MB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Warrior Departs Dry-dock [Image 3 of 3], by David Berlin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
