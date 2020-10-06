USS Warrior Departs Dry-dock

COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO (June 10, 2020) – Ship Repair Facility personnel prepare to refloat Avenger-class mine countermeasure ship USS Warrior (MCM 10). Warrior, part of Mine Countermeasures Squadron 7, is forward deployed to the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response platform for contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mr. David A. Berlin)

