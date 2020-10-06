Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Warrior Departs Dry-dock [Image 1 of 3]

    USS Warrior Departs Dry-dock

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    06.10.2020

    Photo by David Berlin 

    USS WARRIOR (MCM 10)

    COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO (June 10, 2020) – Ship Repair Facility personnel prepare to refloat Avenger-class mine countermeasure ship USS Warrior (MCM 10). Warrior, part of Mine Countermeasures Squadron 7, is forward deployed to the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response platform for contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mr. David A. Berlin)

