    USS Warrior Departs Dry-dock [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Warrior Departs Dry-dock

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    06.10.2020

    Photo by David Berlin 

    USS WARRIOR (MCM 10)

    COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO (June 11, 2020) – Avenger-class mine countermeasure ship USS Warrior (MCM 10) floats in the dry-dock at the end of a maintenance availability. Warrior, part of Mine Countermeasures Squadron 7, is forward deployed to the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response platform for contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mr. David A. Berlin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2020
    Date Posted: 06.12.2020 00:05
    Photo ID: 6238785
    VIRIN: 200610-N-BU420-0003
    Resolution: 4817x3212
    Size: 9.29 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    CFAS
    Fleet Activities Sasebo
    Mine Countermeasures
    SRF
    Ship Repair Facility
    USS Warrior
    Avenger-class
    MCM 10
    COMCMRON

