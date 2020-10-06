COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO (June 11, 2020) – Avenger-class mine countermeasure ship USS Warrior (MCM 10) floats in the dry-dock at the end of a maintenance availability. Warrior, part of Mine Countermeasures Squadron 7, is forward deployed to the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response platform for contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mr. David A. Berlin)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2020 00:05
|Photo ID:
|6238785
|VIRIN:
|200610-N-BU420-0003
|Resolution:
|4817x3212
|Size:
|9.29 MB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Warrior Departs Dry-dock [Image 3 of 3], by David Berlin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
