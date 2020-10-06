USS Warrior Departs Dry-dock

COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO (June 11, 2020) – Avenger-class mine countermeasure ship USS Warrior (MCM 10) floats in the dry-dock at the end of a maintenance availability. Warrior, part of Mine Countermeasures Squadron 7, is forward deployed to the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response platform for contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mr. David A. Berlin)

