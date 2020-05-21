Fort McCoy RSO shares 2020 Memorial Day message online during virtual prayer event

Retired Command Sgt. Maj. Jenny Bryan, who currently serves as the Casualty Operations Branch chief for the 88th Readiness Division at Fort McCoy, speaks to a virtual audience May 21, 2020, during the Fort McCoy Memorial Day Virtual Prayer Event at Fort McCoy, Wis. The event was coordinated by the Fort McCoy Religious Support Office. (U.S. Army Photo by Greg Mason/Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office.)
