Retired Command Sgt. Maj. Jenny Bryan, who currently serves as the Casualty Operations Branch chief for the 88th Readiness Division at Fort McCoy, speaks to a virtual audience May 21, 2020, during the Fort McCoy Memorial Day Virtual Prayer Event at Fort McCoy, Wis. The event was coordinated by the Fort McCoy Religious Support Office. (U.S. Army Photo by Greg Mason/Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2020 Date Posted: 06.11.2020 16:14 Photo ID: 6238486 VIRIN: 200521-A-VQ984-1005 Resolution: 2346x1518 Size: 1.8 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort McCoy RSO shares 2020 Memorial Day message online during virtual prayer event [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.