Fort McCoy RSO shares 2020 Memorial Day message online during virtual prayer event

Courtesy Photo | Retired Command Sgt. Maj. Jenny Bryan, who currently serves as the Casualty Operations...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Retired Command Sgt. Maj. Jenny Bryan, who currently serves as the Casualty Operations Branch chief for the 88th Readiness Division at Fort McCoy, speaks to a virtual audience May 21, 2020, during the Fort McCoy Memorial Day Virtual Prayer Event at Fort McCoy, Wis. The event was coordinated by the Fort McCoy Religious Support Office. (U.S. Army Photo by Greg Mason/Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office.) see less | View Image Page

In lieu of the annual Memorial Day Prayer Luncheon, the Fort McCoy Religious Support Office (RSO) hosted a Facebook Live Memorial Day Prayer Event on May 21.



While the in-person event was canceled becausse of COVID-19 precautions and Department of Defense social distancing requirements, the RSO arranged the video event to ensure that the day did not go unobserved at Fort McCoy.



The guest speaker was retired Command Sgt. Maj. Jenny Bryan, who currently serves as the Casualty Operations Branch chief for the 88th Readiness Division at Fort McCoy.



Bryan started by sharing how, when she visits and speaks to children, she’ll ask them if they know what certain symbols mean, such as the stars and stripes on the U.S. flag.



She then asks if they know what the various parts of her uniform mean. While the children usually don’t, Bryan said she tells the children that they don’t have to memorize the meanings behind all the pieces of her uniform, they should know that each piece tells part of a story.



“What’s important to remember is that the uniform tells a story. The stripes mean something. The unit crest means something. The cords and the ribbons mean something, and even our hats mean something,” Bryan said. “Unfortunately, our uniform doesn’t always tell that we went above and beyond the call of duty — that we were injured or even killed.”



Bryan stressed the importance of remembering the fallen on Memorial Day and throughout the rest of the year, as well as honoring and assisting the family members who were left behind.



“We want to be remembered after we leave this life. We honor those who have fallen by sharing their story, just as we want our stories to be shared. We honor those who have fallen by taking care of their families, just as we would want our families to be taken care of,” Bryan said.



Music was provided by Michelle Jones, the contracted garrison chapel pianist. Prayers were offered by Chaplain (Maj.) Wyne Hutchings of the 181st Multifunctional Training Brigade; Command Sgt. Maj. Ernest Peterson of the 1st Battalion, 337th Brigade Support Battalion; Chaplain Jef Skinner of the Monroe County (Wis.) Sheriff’s Department; and Pastor Brian Young of the Sparta (Wis.) Faith Evangelical Free Church.



Those who missed the live event can view it online at the RSO Facebook page at facebook.com/FtMcCoyRSO.



