Delaware Guard tests for COVID-19 in Georgetown

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Candyce Collier, a medical technician with the Delaware National Guard’s 166th Medical Group, talks with a motorist during a drive-thru coronavirus testing mission at Georgetown, Delaware, June 10, 2020. About 25 National Guard members supported the saliva-based testing of more than 200 people there. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Brendan Mackie)

