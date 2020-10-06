U.S. Army Spc. Matthew Mitzel, a wheeled vehicle mechanic with the Delaware National Guard's 1049th Transportation Company, uses a tablet computer during a drive-thru coronavirus testing mission at Georgetown, Delaware, June 10, 2020. About 25 National Guard members supported the saliva-based testing of more than 200 people there. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Brendan Mackie)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2020 13:20
|Photo ID:
|6238146
|VIRIN:
|200610-Z-DL064-017
|Resolution:
|4156x2763
|Size:
|6.39 MB
|Location:
|GEORGETOWN, DE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Delaware Guard tests for COVID-19 in Georgetown [Image 12 of 12], by CPT Brendan Mackie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT