    Delaware Guard tests for COVID-19 in Georgetown [Image 6 of 12]

    Delaware Guard tests for COVID-19 in Georgetown

    GEORGETOWN, DE, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2020

    Photo by Capt. Brendan Mackie  

    Delaware National Guard Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Spc. Matthew Mitzel, a wheeled vehicle mechanic with the Delaware National Guard's 1049th Transportation Company, wears personal protective equipment during a drive-thru coronavirus testing mission at Georgetown, Delaware, June 10, 2020. About 25 National Guard members supported the saliva-based testing of more than 200 people there. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Brendan Mackie)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

