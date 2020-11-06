Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    173rd Brigade Support Battalion Change of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 7 of 10]

    173rd Brigade Support Battalion Change of Responsibility Ceremony

    VICENZA, ITALY

    06.11.2020

    Photo by Dario Cortese 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army outgoing First Sergeant Melissa A. Potter, Company Commander Cpt Tyler S. Whitford, and incoming First Sergeant Joshua Jarvis walk during the change of responsibility ceremony under Covid-19 prevention conditions at Caserma Del Din in Vicenza, Italy, June 11, 2020. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States Europe, Africa and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 173rd Brigade Support Battalion Change of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by Dario Cortese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

