173rd Brigade Support Battalion Change of Responsibility Ceremony

U.S. Army incoming First Sergeant Joshua Jarvis, 173rd Brigade Support Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade, receives the guidon during the change of responsibility ceremony under Covid-19 prevention conditions at Caserma Del Din in Vicenza, Italy, June 11, 2020. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States Europe, Africa and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.

