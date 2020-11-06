173rd Brigade Support Battalion Change of Responsibility Ceremony

U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade, salutes during the national anthem to conclude a change of responsibility ceremony at Caserma Del Din in Vicenza, Italy, June 11, 2020. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States Europe, Africa and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.

