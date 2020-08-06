Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    86 MDSS Airman establishes COVID-19 testing capabilities [Image 5 of 5]

    86 MDSS Airman establishes COVID-19 testing capabilities

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    06.08.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class John Wright 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Randal L. Marks, 86th Medical Support Squadron chemistry and shipping noncommissioned officer in charge, poses for a photo in the medical laboratory at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 8, 2020. Marks was named Airlifter of the Week for his establishment of COVID-19 testing capabilities and training of personnel from various medical specialties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class John R. Wright)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 86 MDSS Airman establishes COVID-19 testing capabilities [Image 5 of 5], by A1C John Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

