U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Randal L. Marks, 86th Medical Support Squadron chemistry and shipping noncommissioned officer in charge, poses for a photo in the medical laboratory at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 8, 2020. Marks was named Airlifter of the Week for his establishment of COVID-19 testing capabilities and training of personnel from various medical specialties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class John R. Wright)
86 MDSS Airman establishes COVID-19 testing capabilities
