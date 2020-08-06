86 MDSS Airman establishes COVID-19 testing capabilities

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Randal L. Marks, 86th Medical Support Squadron chemistry and shipping noncommissioned officer in charge, prepares to take blood from Master Sgt. Marco Avecilla, 86th Airlift Wing Ramstein chapel superintendent, in the medical laboratory at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 8, 2020. Marks was awarded Airlifter of the Week for being the first medical laboratory technician to establish COVID-19 testing capabilities in West Africa for the Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class John R. Wright)

