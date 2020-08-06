86 MDSS Airman establishes COVID-19 testing capabilities

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Randal L. Marks, 86th Medical Support Squadron chemistry and shipping noncommissioned officer in charge, looks at a blood sample through a microscope at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 8, 2020. Marks won Airlifter of the Week for his work drafting the validation plan and operating instruction for a diagnostics system used to test for COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class John R. Wright)

