U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Michael Blaze, left, 52nd Logistics Readiness Squadron Individual Protective Equipment journeyman, and A1C Corbin Hanly, right, 52nd LRS IPE apprentice, demonstrate issuing a weapon, June 4, 2020, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. The 52nd LRS IPE airmen responded to the COVID-19 pandemic by rapidly issuing protective face masks to Airmen stationed at the 52nd Fighter Wing and surrounding geographically separated units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody W. Howley)
|06.04.2020
|06.11.2020 03:44
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, DE
52nd LRS gear up in COVID-19 response
