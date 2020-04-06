Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    52nd LRS gear up in COVID-19 response [Image 3 of 3]

    52nd LRS gear up in COVID-19 response

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, GERMANY

    06.04.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Melody Howley 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Michael Blaze, left, 52nd Logistics Readiness Squadron Individual Protective Equipment journeyman, and A1C Corbin Hanly, right, 52nd LRS IPE apprentice, demonstrate issuing a weapon, June 4, 2020, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. The 52nd LRS IPE airmen responded to the COVID-19 pandemic by rapidly issuing protective face masks to Airmen stationed at the 52nd Fighter Wing and surrounding geographically separated units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody W. Howley)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 52nd LRS gear up in COVID-19 response [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Melody Howley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

