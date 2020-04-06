U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Mark Majack, left, 52nd Logistics Readiness Squadron section chief of personal property, passenger travel office, and Airman 1st Class Joshua Boozer, right, 52nd LRS Individual Protective Equipment apprentice, demonstrate putting a deployment bag together, June 4, 2020, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. The 52nd LRS IPE Airmen are responsible for ensuring Airmen are properly equipped with gear needed for taskings, deployments, and temporary duty travel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody W. Howley)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2020 03:44
|Photo ID:
|6237645
|VIRIN:
|200604-F-VG991-1021
|Resolution:
|4208x2904
|Size:
|1.09 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
52nd LRS gear up in COVID-19 response
