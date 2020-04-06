Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    52nd LRS gear up in COVID-19 response [Image 2 of 3]

    52nd LRS gear up in COVID-19 response

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, GERMANY

    06.04.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Melody Howley 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Bruna Matthews, left, 52nd Logistics Readiness Squadron Individual Protective Equipment apprentice, and Senior Airman Alyssa Padilla, right, 52nd LRS IPE journeyman, demonstrate prepping a vest, June 4, 2020, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. LRS Airmen learned to adjust to the rapid changes of the COVID-19 pandemic, and executed their mission of ensuring the 52nd Fighter Wing and surrounding geographically separated units were properly equipped with protective gear during this pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody W. Howley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2020
    Date Posted: 06.11.2020 03:44
    Photo ID: 6237646
    VIRIN: 200604-F-VG991-1042
    Resolution: 2934x2447
    Size: 590.07 KB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, DE 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 52nd LRS gear up in COVID-19 response [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Melody Howley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    52nd LRS gear up in COVID-19 response

    TAGS

    Spangdahlem
    DoD
    52FW
    ReadyAF
    covidUSAF
    InThisTogether
    COVID19EUCOM
    52LRS
    AlwaysMissionReady

