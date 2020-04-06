52nd LRS gear up in COVID-19 response

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Bruna Matthews, left, 52nd Logistics Readiness Squadron Individual Protective Equipment apprentice, and Senior Airman Alyssa Padilla, right, 52nd LRS IPE journeyman, demonstrate prepping a vest, June 4, 2020, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. LRS Airmen learned to adjust to the rapid changes of the COVID-19 pandemic, and executed their mission of ensuring the 52nd Fighter Wing and surrounding geographically separated units were properly equipped with protective gear during this pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody W. Howley)

