USS Ralph Johnson Begins Maiden Deployment

200609-N-FP334-1155 (June 09, 2020) PACIFIC OCEAN

Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) look out into the ocean as the ship reaches open water to begin its maiden deployment. Ralph Johnson is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed conducting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Anthony Collier/RELEASED)

Date Taken: 06.09.2020 Date Posted: 06.11.2020 Location: PACIFIC OCEAN