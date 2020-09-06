200609-N-FP334-1149 (June 09, 2020) PACIFIC OCEAN
The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) transits through the San Diego Bay to begin its maiden deployment. Ralph Johnson is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed conducting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Anthony Collier/RELEASED)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2020 03:05
|Photo ID:
|6237604
|VIRIN:
|200609-N-FP334-1149
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.35 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Ralph Johnson Begins Maiden Deployment [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Anthony Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
