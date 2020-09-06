USS Ralph Johnson Begins Maiden Deployment

200609-N-FP334-1100 (June 09, 2020) PACIFIC OCEAN

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) transits San Diego Bay for the ship's maiden deployment. Ralph Johnson is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed conducting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Anthony Collier/RELEASED)

