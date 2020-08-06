Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    30th ABCT Soldier Claims ARCENT Best Warrior Title [Image 2 of 2]

    30th ABCT Soldier Claims ARCENT Best Warrior Title

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    06.08.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Trevor Cullen 

    Task Force Spartan

    U.S. Army National Guard Sgt. Aaron Amsden, assigned to the 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team, stands with a challenge coin, in Kuwait, on June 5, 2020. Amsden was awarded his coin after winning ARCENT's Best Warrior (NCO) Competition. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Trevor Cullen)

    Date Taken: 06.08.2020
    Date Posted: 06.11.2020 02:33
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, 30th ABCT Soldier Claims ARCENT Best Warrior Title [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Trevor Cullen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Task Force Spartan
    USARCENT
    National Guard
    30th ABCT

