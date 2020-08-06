U.S. Army National Guard Sgt. Aaron Amsden, assigned to the 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team, stands with a challenge coin, in Kuwait, on June 5, 2020. Amsden was awarded his coin after winning ARCENT's Best Warrior (NCO) Competition. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Trevor Cullen)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2020 02:33
|Photo ID:
|6237606
|VIRIN:
|200608-Z-IP781-1016
|Resolution:
|4491x3574
|Size:
|1.83 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 30th ABCT Soldier Claims ARCENT Best Warrior Title [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Trevor Cullen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
30th ABCT Soldier Claims ARCENT Best Warrior Title
LEAVE A COMMENT