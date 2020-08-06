30th ABCT Soldier Claims ARCENT Best Warrior Title

ARIFJAN, Kuwait – Every year, noncommissioned officers and junior enlisted Soldiers from around the U.S. Army's different commands compete in best warrior competitions. For the most part, this year was no different except for COVID-19.



In previous year’s, each competition was held in a group setting. However, due to the restrictions in place for COVID-19, this year's competition went virtual to stay within safety guidelines outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



This year's competition saw Sgt. Aaron Amsden, a native of Ohio, and forward observer assigned to the 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team, claiming the title of U.S. Army Central's Best Warrior (NCO) after he won qualifying best warrior competitions at the battalion and brigade level.



"The competition had 18 different events," said Amsden. "There was a virtual board, two essays and a written exam. It was shocking [to win the competition], I didn't think I would. I just tried my best."



According to Amsden, he did not succeed by himself.



"There were a lot of people that gave me resources I needed," said Amsden.



"I just gave him the resources," said squad leader Staff Sgt. David Spearlock. "He did all the work."



"It's amazing, it blows my mind," said First Sgt. Arthur Botchis, Amsden's company first sergeant. "I never doubted that he could go all the way!"



This win has also gained notoriety from members of Amsden's higher commands.



"I am so proud," said Command Sgt. Maj. Corey Cush, the senior enlisted leader of Task Force Spartan. "I feel like a parent watching their child graduating from college."



Amsden will now go on to Shaw Air Force Base where he will train for the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Warrior competition but had some critical advice for Soldiers interested in competing next year.



"Stay calm and be confident, …and do P.T.," said Amsden.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2020 Date Posted: 06.11.2020 02:33 Story ID: 371870 Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 30th ABCT Soldier Claims ARCENT Best Warrior Title, by SGT Trevor Cullen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.