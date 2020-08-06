30th ABCT Soldier Claims ARCENT Best Warrior Title

U.S. Army National Guard Sgt. Aaron Amsden, assigned to the 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team, stands with a challenge coin, in Kuwait, on June 5, 2020. Amsden was awarded his coin after winning ARCENT's Best Warrior (NCO) Competition. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Trevor Cullen)

