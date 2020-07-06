Adjutant General reenlists Airmen at 163d Attack Wing

Airmen listen to remarks by U.S. Army Maj. Gen. David S. Baldwin, adjutant general of the California Military Department, before he officiates a reenlistment ceremony at the California Air National Guard’s 163d Attack Wing, June 7, 2020, at March Air Reserve Base in Moreno Valley, California. Baldwin recognized the efforts of Airmen who contributed to the state’s humanitarian response or civil support missions during the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman)

