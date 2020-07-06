Adjutant General reenlists Airmen at 163d Attack Wing

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Julianne Showalter, a public affairs specialist with the California Air National Guard’s 163d Attack Wing, recites the oath of enlistment as led by U.S. Army Maj. Gen. David S. Baldwin, adjutant general of the California Military Department, during a ceremony, June 7, 2020, at March Air Reserve Base in Moreno Valley, California. Baldwin recognized the efforts of Airmen, including Showalter, who activated for the state’s humanitarian response missions during the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman)

