    Adjutant General reenlists Airmen at 163d Attack Wing [Image 5 of 7]

    Adjutant General reenlists Airmen at 163d Attack Wing

    MORENO VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2020

    Photo by Crystal Housman 

    California National Guard   

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Julianne Showalter, a public affairs specialist with the California Air National Guard’s 163d Attack Wing, gets a congratulatory elbow bump from U.S. Army Maj. Gen. David S. Baldwin, adjutant general of the California Military Department, during a ceremony, June 7, 2020, at March Air Reserve Base in Moreno Valley, California. Baldwin recognized the efforts of Airmen, including Showalter, who activated for the state’s humanitarian response missions during the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2020
    Date Posted: 06.10.2020 23:19
    Location: MORENO VALLEY, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Adjutant General reenlists Airmen at 163d Attack Wing [Image 7 of 7], by Crystal Housman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

