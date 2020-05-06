Cannon members embrace after one shares her struggles against racism in her life at a "Gathering for Unity" event at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., June 5, 2020. Some Airmen that gave their stories on struggling with racism spoke about the struggles of explaining racism to their children after being bullied for things like hair and skin color. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lane T. Plummer)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2020 17:09
|Photo ID:
|6237406
|VIRIN:
|200605-F-CT367-0726
|Resolution:
|2240x1521
|Size:
|346.53 KB
|Location:
|CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, As U.S. racial tensions rise, Cannon unites by giving its Airmen a stage [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Lane Plummer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT