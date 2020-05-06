Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    As U.S. racial tensions rise, Cannon unites by giving its Airmen a stage [Image 1 of 4]

    As U.S. racial tensions rise, Cannon unites by giving its Airmen a stage

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Lane Plummer 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Robert Masaitis, 27th Special Operations Wing commander, speaks to crowd members during a "Gathering for Unity" event at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., June 5, 2020. After opening statements from chaplains and base leadership, Airmen were given the stage to speak about their experiences with racism in the U.S. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lane T. Plummer)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, As U.S. racial tensions rise, Cannon unites by giving its Airmen a stage [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Lane Plummer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

