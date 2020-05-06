As U.S. racial tensions rise, Cannon unites by giving its Airmen a stage

Col. Robert Masaitis, 27th Special Operations Wing commander, speaks to crowd members during a "Gathering for Unity" event at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., June 5, 2020. After opening statements from chaplains and base leadership, Airmen were given the stage to speak about their experiences with racism in the U.S. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lane T. Plummer)
